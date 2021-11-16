WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

WYY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of WidePoint worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

