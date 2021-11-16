Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,444. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

