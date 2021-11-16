Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Increases Dividend to $1.39 Per Share

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.388 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFAFY shares. Macquarie cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesfarmers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

