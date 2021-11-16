Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $92,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

