Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,017,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 486,516 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $85,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vodafone Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

