Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 67,909 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.95% of Healthcare Services Group worth $93,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 101,547.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 436.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

