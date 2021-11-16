Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 192.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $95,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

