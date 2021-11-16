Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $87.74 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 1,179.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $87,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

