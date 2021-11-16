Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.