Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $47.56.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.