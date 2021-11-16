Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $320.90. 9,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

