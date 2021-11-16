Wedbush Weighs in on Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NUVB stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 173.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.