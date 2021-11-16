Wedbush Downgrades Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Neutral

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

FFIE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 39,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,478. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

