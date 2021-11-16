Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE W opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.48. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 469,797 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.