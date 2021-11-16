WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Billion

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $913.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1,899.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000776 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,807,771,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,838,881,261 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

