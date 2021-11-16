Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $452.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $452.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.70. 96,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

