Warp Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.65 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $3.65 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $511.08 or 0.00841985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.