Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

WMG stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 1,342,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,102. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last ninety days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

