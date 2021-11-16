Warburg Research Reiterates €22.90 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

ETR DEQ opened at €17.12 ($20.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €15.42 ($18.14) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($25.51).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

