Walleye Trading LLC Invests $632,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.