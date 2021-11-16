Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 28.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNC stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $921.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

