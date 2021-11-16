Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,735 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period.

FXI opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

