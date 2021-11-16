Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 168,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

CRBP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

