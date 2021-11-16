Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $920,000.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

