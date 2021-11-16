Walleye Capital LLC Has $250,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

