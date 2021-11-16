Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 103,192 PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PaySign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PaySign by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in PaySign by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353 over the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.