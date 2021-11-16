Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,010 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 82.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,683,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.