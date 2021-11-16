Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.97

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.97 and last traded at $149.49, with a volume of 1668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.