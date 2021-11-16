Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WBA stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.