Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €36.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €27.62 ($32.49) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($36.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.36 and a 200-day moving average of €25.46.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

