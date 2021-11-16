Vtex (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, analysts expect Vtex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTEX stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vtex stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

