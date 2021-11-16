VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VPRB opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. VPR Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
VPR Brands Company Profile
