VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VPRB opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. VPR Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.