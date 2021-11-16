Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,388. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

