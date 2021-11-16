Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 120.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

VOYA stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.25%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

