Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of VOR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,345. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

