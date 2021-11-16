Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Declares €0.05 Dividend

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 119.87 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

