Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 119.24 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.47. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

