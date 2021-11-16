Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.35. 5,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,747. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

