Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,493 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,578.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.