Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 249,952 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 524.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000.

Shares of SUSB stock remained flat at $$25.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

