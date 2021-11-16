Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 117 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $276,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.48. 15,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

