Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,379. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.26. The firm has a market cap of $416.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

