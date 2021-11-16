Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,381. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 98,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 84,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.