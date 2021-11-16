Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Acquires 1,123,507 Shares of Stock

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, bought 1,123,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,235,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VOSOU stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOSOU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,170,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $492,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

