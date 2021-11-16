Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRK stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $80.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $1,470,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,141 over the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

