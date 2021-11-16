Virtu Financial LLC Invests $542,000 in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

DOOR opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $88.18 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.