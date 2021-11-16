Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $226.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

