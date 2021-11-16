Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $148.67 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

