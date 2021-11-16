Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,177 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.
GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.
In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
