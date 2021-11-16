Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 29.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Corning by 172.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 86,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.