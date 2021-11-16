Virtu Financial LLC Buys 35,113 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and have sold 1,332,137 shares worth $15,835,553. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

